Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 3 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 3 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo
Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The NFL is back for Week 3 of the 2021 regular season, and kickoff is fast approaching for Sunday’s 14-game slate. The Panthers pulled away in the second half of Thursday Night Football to beat the Texans and remain undefeated. Now it’s time for the main course fo football.

The NFL season is not yet a quarter old, but we’re starting to get some answers around fantasy football. More notably, Week 2 featured a significantly larger number of injury issues than the first week. That meant more names on the mid-week injury report and more names that are in question on Sunday morning. We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 3 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Darrell Henderson “has an uphill battle to play”

Dalvin Cook expected to be limited even if he does play

DeAndre Hopkins expected to tough it out

Tee Higgins not expected to play

Evan Engram on track to play

Carson Wentz expected to start

Lamar Jackson is expected to play

