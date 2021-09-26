Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 3 inactives come in

The NFL is back for Week 3 of the 2021 regular season, and kickoff is fast approaching for Sunday’s 14-game slate. The Panthers pulled away in the second half of Thursday Night Football to beat the Texans and remain undefeated. Now it’s time for the main course fo football.

The NFL season is not yet a quarter old, but we’re starting to get some answers around fantasy football. More notably, Week 2 featured a significantly larger number of injury issues than the first week. That meant more names on the mid-week injury report and more names that are in question on Sunday morning. We’ll get official statuses 90 minutes before game-time, but Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have updates early Sunday AM.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 3 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Darrell Henderson “has an uphill battle to play”

#Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr., dealing with a rib cartilage injury, is a game-time decision but has an uphill battle to play, source said. If he can’t go, Sony Michel will be the lead back with Jake Funk mixed in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Rams’ RB Darrell Henderson, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play today vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Dalvin Cook expected to be limited even if he does play

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) didn’t practice all week and is listed as questionable. While he hopes to play, it’s no sure thing that he does. Even if he plays, he’ll likely be extremely limited. Alexander Mattison is the next man up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

DeAndre Hopkins expected to tough it out

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is questionable with a rib injury, but history shows he almost always plays. As one source close to him said, “Have you ever known him to miss a game?” Hopkins will attempt to play though the injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Tee Higgins not expected to play

Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins, listed as doubtful for Sunday vs. the Steelers due to a shoulder injury, is not expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2021

Evan Engram on track to play

#Giants TE Evan Engram (calf) had a good week of practice and is expected to make his 2021 debut today, source said. Meanwhile, WR Kenny Golladay (hip) is a game-day workout. He must prove he can look like himself and run full speed before he gets the green light. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Carson Wentz expected to start

The #Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) tomorrow vs. the #Titans, sources say. No setbacks and Wentz is pushing to play, so he’s expected to give it a go. The team has contingency plans in case he gets out there and can’t play to the proper level. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2021

Lamar Jackson is expected to play