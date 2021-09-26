United States wins Ryder Cup in a blowout

With a dominating performance in foursomes, four ball, and singles play, the United States has recaptured the Ryder Cup with at least 14.5 points midway through Sunday play at Whistling Straits. We’ll enter the final result here once play is completed today.

The event wasn’t truly in doubt entering the Sunday Singles, with the Americans holding an 11-5 lead after the first two days of paired play. Dustin Johnson was a perfect 4-for-4 heading into Sunday’s action, with Ryder Cup rookies Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele also pitching 100% scores in three appearances each on Friday and Saturday. The Americans also kept Rory McIlroy at bay, holding the Northern Irishman to 0-for-3 in foursomes and four ball play.

Jon Rahm was the standout for the Europeans, gaining 3.5 of a possible four points from some spectacular shotmaking and putting. All-time Ryder Cup points leader Sergio Garcia was also terrific with three points from three matches. But outside of the Spaniards, no one on the European team did nearly enough to retain the trophy.

The United States entered the tournament as about a -200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but were -10000 entering Sunday’s play due to the overwhelming deficit.

Here are the scores as of 4:25 p.m. at the 2021 Ryder Cup, the moment the United States clinched the trophy.

Group 1 Rory McIlroy (EUR) wins 3&2 over Xander Schauffele

Group 2 Patrick Cantlay (USA) wins 4&2 over Shane Lowry

Group 3 Scottie Scheffler (USA) wins 4&3 over Jon Rahm

Group 4 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) wins 3&2 over Sergio Garcia

Group 5 Collin Morikawa (USA) draws Viktor Hovland (EUR)

Group 6 Dustin Johnson (USA) wins 1 Up over Paul Casey

Group 7 Brooks Koepka (USA) wins 2&1 over Bernd Wiesberger

Group 8 Ian Poulter (EUR) wins 3&2 over Tony Finau

Group 9 Justin Thomas (USA) wins 4&3 over Tyrrell Hatton

Group 10 Harris English vs. Lee Westwood

Group 11 Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood

Group 12 Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick