F1 results: Lewis Hamilton wins 2021 Russian Grand Prix, overcoming Lando Norris for 100th career win

The Russian Grand Prix is underway and Lando Norris is looking to secure his first win of the season. He claimed the pole position on Saturday and came into Sunday’s race with +240 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton stumbled on Saturday to the fourth position but opened as the -120 betting favorite.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell joined Norris on the front row, and Sainz gave Norris a tough run early. Sainz captured the lead early but lost it back to Norris on lap 14. The big mover in the first half of the race is Max Verstappen. He started at the back of the pack due to a penalty, but has shot his way up to fifth place at the halfway point of the 53-lap race.

Nobody has retired in the first half of the race, and for now Norris is cruising with a double digit second lead on second-place Lewis Hamilton.

Lap 53: Hamilton earns his 100th career victory. Verstappen climbed all the way from 20th at the beginning to second at the end.

Lap 51: Hamilton takes the lead! Norris is in second after slipping off the course. He got back on but is now well behind Hamilton. Verstappen has climbed into third.

Lap 50: Hamilton hit the pits in a bit of a surprise, but he has maintained his second position. Rain is coming down heavily. Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi has retired.

Lap 44: Rain is in the forecast for the end of the race, which could throw things for a loop.

Lap 37: The remaining drivers that had not pitted have hit the pit and Norris has regained the lead. He’s followed closely by Hamilton and then Sainz is a fairly distant third.

Lap 34: Mick Schumacher is the first driver to retire. Norris has moved into third place ahead of Leclerc. Perez, Alonso, Lecler, and Antonio Giovinazzi are the only drivers who have yet to put.

Lap 29: Sergio Perez took the lead as Norris went into pit row. Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc are in second and third, and none of the top three have pitted yet. Norris slipped to the fourth position after his put stop. Hamilton has slipped to 7th and Verstappen is in the 10th position.