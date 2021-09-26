How to watch 2021 Ryder Cup tournament final round on TV, via live online stream

The final day of the 2021 Ryder Cup has arrived. Team USA dominated play thus far, taking an 11-5 lead into Sunday’s final round of singles action. The first of the 12 singles matches tees off at 12:04 p.m. ET and each successive match follows every 11 minutes.

The US won each of the two Friday rounds 3-1 and added a 3-1 in the first half of Saturday’s play. The teams split the afternoon leaving Europe a longshot to successfully defend the Ryder Cup. Europe heads into Sunday a +3500 longshot at DraftKings Sportsbook to emerge as the winner. Team USA is -10000 to win with these 12 matches remaining.

It’s entirely possible Team USA blows this but either way, Sunday will be worth watching. Either we get a coronation that should get pretty wild, or we see an epic meltdown that might turn even wilder. The final round will broadcast on NBC and be available via live stream at Peacock will provide the live stream. Here’s your full schedule of coverage.

Sunday, September 26

12:04 p.m. Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy

12:15 p.m. Patrick Cantlay vs. Shane Lowry

12:26 p.m. Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm

12:37 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia

12:48 p.m. Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland

12:59 p.m. Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey

1:10 p.m. Brooks Koepka vs. Bernd Wiesberger

1:21 p.m. Tony Finau vs. Ian Poulter

1:32 p.m. Justin Thomas vs. Tyrrell Hatton

1:43 p.m. Harris English vs. Lee Westwood

1:54 p.m. Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood

2:05 p.m. Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick