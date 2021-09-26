Opening Week 4 Jaguars vs. Bengals odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals will face off this coming week on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are 0-3 heading into this short-week matchup. In their loss to the Arizona Cardinals, they had a 109-yard kick six returned for a touchdown, but their 13-7 halftime lead wasn’t enough to stop the Cardinals. The Bengals are coming off of a win against their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers which has them 2-1 and with momentum.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Jaguars-Bengals Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: CIN -6

Point total: 47

Moneyline: JAX +225, CIN -280

Opening point spread: Bengals -2.5

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: CIN -6

The early pick here is the Bengals to cover the spread and for the under to hit. The Jaguars just can’t seem to hold onto leads and come out of the half worse than they started their games. The Bengals are making the correct halftime adjustments and their defense is stepping up to help keep them in games. Their lone loss of the season was a three-point loss to the Chicago Bears. While the Jaguars' defense is horrible, the Bengals' last two games have seen combined scores under 40 so that’s why the under looks favorable.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.