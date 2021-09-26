Opening Week 4 Washington vs. Falcons odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Football Team are 1-2 following a loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills offense came out strong and the Football Team did too little too late to stop it. They also struggled to get the run game going as Antonio Gibson had 12 carries for only 21 yards. The Falcons are also 1-2, but they are coming off their first win of the season against the New York Giants. Kicker Younghoe Koo hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired, but star wide receiver Calvin Ridley put forth another poor game with only 61 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Washington-Falcons Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: WAS -1.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: WAS -110, ATL -110

Opening point spread: Falcons -2.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: WAS -1.5

The Washington Football Team is going to be looking to rebound from their blowout loss. The Falcons haven’t demonstrated that their offense or defense is going to be able to keep them in games. While both teams share a 1-2 record, the Football Team are a better ... well ... football team on paper. I think that they get back to being able to run the ball and open up their offense this week against the Falcons. Football Team to cover, and expect the Under on the point spread.

