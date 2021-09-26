Opening Week 4 Texans vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bills are 2-1 with a two-game win streak. They are most recently coming off of a dominant win against the Washington Football Team 43-21. Their offense looks dangerous as they are getting help from a multitude of players. The Houston Texans are 1-2 and are on a two-game skid with their most recent loss coming against the Carolina Panthers in the Week 3 Thursday Night Football game. Rookie Davis Mills was able to get his first start out of the way and should be in line to start this game against the Bills.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Texans-Bills Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: BUF -16.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: BUF -1375, HOU +800

Opening point spread: Bills -14

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: BUF -16.5

While the Bills are clearly the better team, the Texans are also going to be starting a rookie in his second game under center. Starter Tyrod Taylor is on IR and so it is expected to be the Davis Mills show. The Bills just destroyed one backup quarterback in Taylor Heinicke, and so they will look to continue that momentum against the Texans. Even though it is more than a two-touchdown spread, I still think the Bills cover.

