Opening Week 4 Lions vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The 0-3 Lions were heartbroken in their Week 3 loss against the Baltimore Ravens as the Ravens hit a field goal to win the game. It wasn’t just any field goal though as Justin Tucker hit an NFL record 66-yard field goal to win the game for the Ravens. The Bears are 1-2 and are coming off of a loss to the Cleveland Browns. In quarterback Justin Fields' first career start, the Bears couldn’t get much going on offense as Fields was sacked nine times. Welcome to the NFL indeed.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Lions-Bears Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: CHI -6

Point total: 46

Moneyline: CHI -300, DET +235

Opening point spread: Bears -5.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: DET +6

I know that I am probably shocking the world by taking the Lions, but they have been playing really well so far this season. Their problem is that they can’t sustain their level of play the entire game, but they came super close against the Ravens. The offense is getting down the field and the defense stepped up and held the Ravens nearly the whole game. This Bears offense is worrisome with Fields under center as they couldn’t do anything against the Browns. Fields was sacked nine times but only completed six passes on the day. This is the prime spot for the Lions to sneak in a win, or at least covering the +6.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.