Opening Week 4 Titans vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans have strung together two wins after a dud in Week 1, beating the Colts 25-16 to go into this matchup 2-1. Derrick Henry has responded to his poor performance with some solid games but the big concern in Tennessee is surrounding receiver A.J. Brown. He suffered a hamstring injury against the Colts and could miss some time.

The Jets continue to have problems early in what appears to be a time-consuming rebuild under Robert Saleh. Zach Wilson looks very much like a rookie, getting blanked by the Broncos in Week 3 and throwing two interceptions. He’ll likely be without WR Elijah Moore after the rookie receiver suffered a head injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Titans-Jets Week 4 matchup.

Titans vs. Jets

Current point spread: Titans -7.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Titans -350, Jets +270

Opening point spread: Titans -3.5

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Titans -7.5

The Titans are the better team and are performing at a higher level. Even with Brown’s status up in the air, Tennessee is primed to roll in this game. The Titans need this matchup for their defense to get back on track. Henry should continue delivering big performances here. The Jets are struggling to produce points with Wilson and don’t have much to lean on outside of his arm. He could get a few big plays against Tennessee’s defense but will make a few mistakes as well.

