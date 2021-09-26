Opening Week 4 Giants vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The New York Giants and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Giants, for a consecutive week, saw a win snatched from their arms via an end-of-game field goal from the opposing team. New Orleans bounced back from a disastrous Week 2 showing and defeated the Patriots 28-13 in Week 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Giants-Saints Week 4 matchup.

Giants vs. Saints

Current point spread: NO -7.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: NO -365, NYG +280

Early pick: NO -7.5

Nothing changes here for the Giants, who I expect will lose another hard-fought game. New Orleans is the better team and certainly has the healthier roster heading into this Week 4 matchup. Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara will put points on the board and the Giants just won't have the horses to do the same. Expect another great defensive performance for the Saints as well.

