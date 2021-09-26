Opening Week 4 Browns vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Browns held the Bears to just 68 passing yards and 46 rushing yards in their 26-6 Week 3 win over Chicago. The Vikings earned their first win of the season, defeating the Seahawks 30-17 in their home opener.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Browns-Vikings Week 4 matchup.

Browns vs. Vikings

Current point spread: CLE -1

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: CLE -120, MIN +100

Opening point spread: Browns -1

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: MIN +1

The Vikings’ offense seems to really be clicking right now. Kirk Cousins is on the same page with his receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, while Minnesota’s rushing attack has been great after Week 1. So despite Cleveland’s dominant defensive performance against the Bears, I expect Minnesota’s offense to continue to perform well. As Minnesota puts points on the board in Week 4, it’s hard to see Cleveland being able to match the scoring. Minnesota gets their second win of the season.

