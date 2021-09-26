Opening Week 4 Colts vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Colts are 0-3 for the first time since 2011 and the Carson Wentz era is not getting started the way the team had hoped. The Colts are coming off of a divisional loss to the

Tennessee Titans and struggled to get their offense going. Wentz only threw for 194 yards and Jonathan Taylor only ran for 64. Sentence on Colts, sentence on Dolphins results for week just completed.

The Dolphins took the Las Vegas Raiders to overtime but ultimately couldn’t beat them in a 31-28 defeat. Jacoby Brissett filled in admirably for Tua Tagovailoa, but did not make any big plays down the field. Myles Gaskin took over in the backfield after ceding carries to Malcolm Brown early. The Dolphins do have weapons offensively but Brissett is clearly limited and could struggle more as teams get film on him.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit for the Colts-Dolphins Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: Dolphins -1.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Colts +110, Dolphins -130

Opening point spread: Dolphins -3

Opening point total: 47

Early pick: Colts +3

The Colts are struggling but they do have a good defense that can trip Brissett up. This is a “revenge game” for the former Indy quarterback, so he’ll be fired up for this matchup. The Dolphins have better skill positions but Indianapolis has the better quarterback. That’ll be the difference in this game.

