Opening Week 4 Panthers vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they went to the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. The bigger story though is that star running back Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second quarter with an injury and is going to miss some weeks. The Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football and then will turn around and take on the Panthers in Week 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Panthers-Cowboys Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: Cowboys -4

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -210, Panthers +175

Opening point spread: Cowboys -5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: DAL -4

Without Christian McCaffrey under center, the Panthers' offense lost its identity. Sam Darnold lost his safety blanket and it took the team more than a quarter to get back on track against the Houston Texans. Going into the matchup with the Cowboys, the Panthers lost their best player. The Cowboys' offense has been electric under Dak Prescott and even though the Panthers' defense is stout, the Cowboys can hurt you from many different areas. It will be interesting to see how much the loss of rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn impacts the Panthers’ defense. Cowboys should still be able to cover in this one.

