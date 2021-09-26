Opening Week 4 Cardinals vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Arizona Cardinals and LA Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams entered the year under some pressure but for different reasons. The Cardinals had to prove they made the right decision with the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray partnership while the Rams needed a fast start with quarterback Matthew Stafford. These teams have done just that and now head into a massive NFC West showdown.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Cardinals-Rams Week 4 matchup.

Cardinals vs. Rams

Current point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 53.5

Moneyline: LAR -275, ARI +220

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Rams -6

Murray is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league and will present problems for most defenses. The Rams have had success against him though, winning all four matchups against the quarterback. Murray has thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions in his career against LA. Stafford has been on fire for the Rams and should continue to have success against Arizona’s defense.

