Opening Week 4 Ravens vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 on Sunday.

The Ravens had a doozy in Week 3, needing a record-breaking field goal from Justin Tucker after some heroics from Lamar Jackson and a favorable clock operator. The Broncos have impressed early in the season with Teddy Bridgewater but this will be the best test yet for the team. If the Broncos wins here, there will be a lot of people believing they are for real.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Ravens-Broncos Week 4 matchup.

Ravens vs. Broncos

Current point spread: Broncos -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Broncos -125, Ravens +105

Opening point spread: Ravens -3

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Ravens +1.5

Baltimore did not play well against Detroit, but Jackson rarely has bad games in back-to-back weeks. His mobility will give Denver’s defense fits and there’s an element of talent the Broncos haven’t dealt with yet this season. On the flip side, expect Baltimore’s defense to make things tough on Bridgewater. The Ravens are the pick here, especially as the underdog.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.