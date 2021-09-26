Opening Week 4 Bucs vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Rams 34-24. Tom Brady struggled early in the game but eventually had a great stat line in the loss. He’ll face his former team for the first time since leaving New England for Tampa. We’ll see if Bill Belichick will have a game plan in place for the greatest quarterback of all-time. He’s got a decent defense through three games but rookie Mac Jones will be the key in this one.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Bucs-Patriots Week 4 matchup.

Bucs vs. Patriots

Current point spread: Bucs -5.5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Bucs -240, Patriots +195

Opening point spread: Bucs -3

Opening point total: 49

Early pick: Patriots +5.5

Nobody knows Brady like Belichick. He will have a game plan in place for the aging star and will benefit from Tampa’s running game being out of sync. The Patriots might not generate much offense but they’ll keep this game close. It’s a home game for New England, which will benefit the underdog here.

