Opening Week 4 Raiders vs. Chargers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Las Vegas Raiders and LA Charges will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders are coming off of their second overtime game of the season, this time beating the Miami Dolphins 31-28. The Chargers rebounded from a Week 2 home loss as they went into Arrowhead and beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-24.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Raiders-Chargers Week 4 matchup.

Raiders vs. Chargers

Current point spread: Chargers -3.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chargers -180

Opening point spread: Chargers -4

Opening point total: 50

Early pick: Chargers -3.5

This AFC West divisional matchup has the potential of being one of the more fun games of this early season. Both teams bring electric offenses into the game, featuring two quarterbacks that can really chuck it. The Raiders are a very good team, but I think they finally end up on the wrong side of a close game in Week 4. LA will ride the momentum of their big win against the Cheifs, and put together another huge win behind the arm of Justin Herbert, while their defense does just enough to grab the important divisional win.

