Opening Week 4 Chiefs vs. Eagles odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs have lost two straight, something they’ve rarely experienced in the Patrick Mahomes era. The quarterback has not been great in key situations, forcing passes and trying to make plays that aren’t there. The defense hasn’t helped matters either. The Eagles played the 49ers close in a 17-11 loss after beating down on the Falcons in Week 1. They’re playing the Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit ahead of the Chiefs-Eagles Week 4 matchup.

Chiefs vs. Eagles

Current point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 55

Moneyline: Chiefs -250, Eagles +200

Opening point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Opening point total: 50

Early pick: Chiefs -5.5

Kansas City rarely has its back against the wall, but this is a situation where that is an advantage for bettors. The Chiefs gained points after the opening line and could gain more points on this spread if the Eagles put up a good showing on Monday night. Betting against Mahomes is always risky and betting against him after two tough outings seems foolish.

