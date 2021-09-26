Tracking WNBA betting action for second round of 2021 WNBA Playoffs

We have a two-game playoff slate in the WNBA on Sunday beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET with the Phoenix Mercury playing the Seattle Storm in the second round. There are two huge matchups that will feature a ton of betting implications.

The last time we gave out our best bets for the W, we came away with a 1-1 split. Our lone winning bet was the Chicago Sky Team Total under 88.5 points (-125). The Sky ended up losing 79-71 to the Washington Mystics, but we still got the cover.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best WNBA picks base on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday afternoon’s hoops action.

WNBA picks for Sunday, September 26 — Record YTD (7-9)

Mercury -3.5 (-110) vs. Storm

Sunday’s first playoff game will be between the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. These two teams faced off in the regular season finale with the Storm winning 94-85. The Mercury were 2.5-point underdogs in that contest, but are favorites for this single-elimination playoff game.

Despite being 2-6 ATS in their last eight games, Phoenix has been stellar on the road with a record of 15-5 against the spread in their last 20 road games. Meanwhile, the Storm are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 home games and overall 12-21 ATS this season. Seattle will be without All-Star forward Breanna Stewart due to injury, which will put a ton of pressure on Jewell Loyd to continue her torrid pace in the second half of the season. The Mercury, however, should be able to cover this spread, especially if they get another major performance from Sophie Cunningham, who scored 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range on Friday.

Lynx -4.5 (-105) vs. Sky

Our last best bet for Sunday’s playoff action will be the Minnesota Lynx’s spread (-4) against the Chicago Sky. The Sky started off their postseason on the right foot Thursday night with a dominating win over Dallas Wings. Chicago got off to a quick start in the first quarter and was able to weather the storm in the third quarter to come away victorious. However, they might not have same success against one of the better defensive teams in the league in the Lynx.

Minnesota is 14-4-1 ATS in their last 19 games and 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine home games. The last time these two teams played each other, the Lynx defeated the Sky 101-95 in Chicago last month. If Chicago can get off to a fast start like they did on Thursday night, then they got a chance to keep the game close. But the numbers say to roll with the Lynx, which is what I’ll do.

