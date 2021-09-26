Dalvin Cook injury: Who should I add in the later games if I don’t have Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without Dalvin Cook this week due to an ankle injury. They’ll face the Seattle Seahawks in what should be a high scoring game with Alexander Mattison taking over the bulk of Cook’s touches. Mattison makes for a good replacement to Cook in fantasy football, but if you couldn’t grab him, there are a few backs in the later games worth grabbing in a pinch.

Sony Michel, Jake Funk at Seahawks

Michel should get the start and be the top pick if he’s available. He looked good in limited work last week and should see plenty of touches. His backup will be Jake Funk, who could get work in the receiving game. In one-point PPR leagues he could have some value.

Kenny Gainwell at Cowboys (MNF)

Gainwell has shown that he deserves the job behind Miles Sanders and this game could have the Eagles trailing and getting Gainwell work through the air. He’s a good PPR start if you need the help.

Michael Carter at Broncos

This isn’t a great matchup but Carter looked good last week and is someone who has a chance to continue getting more work as we move forward. He’s worth a pickup for the future, but also has some value Sunday afternoon.

Kerryon Johnson, Jacques Patrick vs. Green Bay (SNF)

The 49ers backfield is crazy and tough to decipher. Trey Sermon should get the start, and if he happens to be available, grab him. But he is more than likely already rostered.Johnson and Patrick are worth fliers on such a good rushing offense, but their workload could be slim.