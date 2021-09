UPDATE: The Giants have Barkley back on the field. Considering they’ve lost Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard to injury, this is a moral victory.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took himself out of their Week 3 game after suffering an injury. He limp-hopped off to the sideline. His backup today is Gary Brightwell after Devontae Booker was a healthy scratch, but Elijah Penny is the only other back with a touch. The Giants lead 6-0 late in the second quarter.