Khalil Mack questionable to return vs. Browns due to foot injury

Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack is questionable to return to Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns after sustaining a foot injury in the second quarter. Normally, when it comes to fantasy football we aren’t too concerned about defensive player injuries. That’s a bit of a different story when it’s Mack. The Pro-Bowl LB had 1.0 sack before exiting with the injury. It’s unclear when Mack sustained the injury but we’ll keep you updated on his status.

So far, Bears-Browns has been a snoozefest with both defenses performing well so far. Rookie QB Justin Fields has only completed one pass for 11 yards and we’re almost mid-way through the second quarter. If Mack can’t return, it’s obviously a big blow to the Bears defense the rest of the game.