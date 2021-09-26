 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Khalil Mack questionable to return vs. Browns due to foot injury

Bears LB Khalil Mack suffered a foot injury in Week 3 vs. the Browns. Here are the latest updates.

Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears rushes against Riley Reiff of the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bengals 20-17. Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack is questionable to return to Sunday’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns after sustaining a foot injury in the second quarter. Normally, when it comes to fantasy football we aren’t too concerned about defensive player injuries. That’s a bit of a different story when it’s Mack. The Pro-Bowl LB had 1.0 sack before exiting with the injury. It’s unclear when Mack sustained the injury but we’ll keep you updated on his status.

So far, Bears-Browns has been a snoozefest with both defenses performing well so far. Rookie QB Justin Fields has only completed one pass for 11 yards and we’re almost mid-way through the second quarter. If Mack can’t return, it’s obviously a big blow to the Bears defense the rest of the game.

