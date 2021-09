UPDATE: The Colts have taken Nelson back to the locker room on a cart, per Adam Schefter.

The Indianapolis Colts All Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson walked off gingerly to the sideline and then to the medical tent in Week 3. Nelson has been dealing with foot and back injuries and has three surgeries over the last year. The exact injury is unknown, but there’s no doubt that Nelson is primed for an injury right now.