Giants WR Darius Slayton suffers hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. Falcons

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and has been ruled out, per Dan Salomone.

Slayton exited the Week 3 contest in the first quarter, which is not what the Giants wanted to see, especially after just getting back tight end Evan Engram. The 24-year-old wideout finished with one reception for eight yards. With Slayton out, the Giants will now lean on receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepherd, C.J. Board, and rookie Kadarius Toney.

The rook is the wild card in the group as he wasn’t featured a lot in New York’s first two games, but has an intriguing skillset that warrants getting him the ball. Toney has two receptions for 16 yards. As for Board, he currently leads the Giants in receiving with one reception for 38 yards. Meanwhile, Golladay, who was dealing with a hip injury throughout the week, has two receptions (three targets) for 37 yards.