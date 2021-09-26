Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is questionable to return to the Week 3 game against the Colts with a hamstring injury. Brown has yet to catch a pass in this game. He walked gingerly off the field and is now on the sideline with his helmet off during their drive. At this point, it doesn’t look great for his return.
Titans WR A.J. Brown suffers hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. Colts
