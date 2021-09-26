 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Titans WR A.J. Brown suffers hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. Colts

A.J. Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is questionable to return to the Week 3 game against the Colts with a hamstring injury. Brown has yet to catch a pass in this game. He walked gingerly off the field and is now on the sideline with his helmet off during their drive. At this point, it doesn’t look great for his return.

More From DraftKings Nation