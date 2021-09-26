Giants WR Sterling Shepard ruled out with hamstring injury in Week 3

The hits to the Giants offense keep on coming. Giants WR Sterling Shepard went to the sideline grabbing at his right hamstring, promptly ruled out. This comes as a big-time blow as the Giants have already lost Darius Slayton on the day, also with a hamstring. RB Saquon Barkley also spent some time on the sideline after taking a hit to the midsection but eventually returned to the game.

Prior to the injury, Shepard had caught two of his three targets on the day for 16 yards. Leading into Week 3, Sterling Shepard led the team with 19 targets and 207 receiving yards, ranking as the WR11 in half-PPR scoring fantasy football leagues.

Shepard’s absence could provide Barkley the spark he’s needed to get going in the receiving game, seeing just six total targets through the first two weeks. Barkley, in his first two games returning from a torn ACL suffered in 2020, has ranked as the RB48 in half-PPR formats. It’s been a disappointment for fantasy football managers who drafted him as a top-five running back, but he’s on pace to get back on track the further removed he is from the injury.