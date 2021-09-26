Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with hand injury following Week 3 loss

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a tough NFL debut on multiple levels. He was sacked an amazing nine times and completed just six passes on 20 attempts for 68 yards. All those hits had to take a toll, and head coach Matt Nagy says that Fields is dealing with a hand injury, per Chicago Sun-Times’ Brad Biggs.

Fields himself says his hand is fine, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. We’ll see if he misses any practice time, but at this point it seems like he’ll be okay. His biggest job will be getting over this tough start to his career as a starter.

Starter Andy Dalton could miss a couple more games, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but they aren’t putting him on I.R., which gives him a chance to return sooner than later. If Fields continues to struggle, that timetable might be hurried a bit. The Lions should be a little easier test for the Bears in Week 4 though.