Opening odds for Week 5 Top 25 of college football

It should be a wild weekend of college football, and after the upsets of Week 4 now have the season wide open, we’ve got the opening spreads for what will be one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Teacher finally meets former pupil when Nick Saban and Alabama takes on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. The Rebels have one of the best offenses in the country, and if anyone can get points on the Crimson Tide it will be the Rebels. But will Mississippi be able to slow down Bryce Young and the ‘Bama offense? It should be a shootout in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Arkansas has been the darling of college football so far this season, but they’ll run into the No. 1 statistical defense in the sport in Georgia on Saturday. Sam Pittman got the biggest win of his young career against Texas A&M on Saturday, but Georgia provides a different level of resistance.

Here are the opening lines for Week 5 of the 2021 college football season from Circa Sports:

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. 1 Alabama

Point spread: Alabama -19

Point total: 80

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia

Point spread: Georgia -18

Point total: 48

No. 3 Oregon vs. Stanford

Point spread: Oregon -8

Point total: 57.5

Indiana vs. No. 4 Penn State

Point spread: Penn State -10.5

Point total: 51.5

No. 5 Iowa vs. Maryland

Point spread: Iowa -4

Point total: 46.5

No. 6 Oklahoma at 25 Kansas State

Point spread: Oklahoma -10

Point total: 54.5

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Point spread: Cincinnati -2

Point total: 49.5

No. 10 Florida vs. Kentucky

Point spread: Florida -8

Point total: 56.5

Point spread: Ohio State -17

Point total: 56.5

No. 13 BYU vs Utah State

Point spread: BYU -9

Point total: 55

Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Michigan

Point spread: Pick ‘em

Point total: 43.5

Mississippi State vs. No. 15 Texas A&M

Point spread: A&M -8

Point total: 44.5

ULM at No. 16 Coastal Carolina

Point spread: Coastal Carolina -30

Point total: 56.5

WKU vs. No. 17 Michigan State

Point spread: Michigan State -8

Point total: 64.5

No. 18 Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Point spread: Fresno State -11

Point total: 64.5

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 Oklahoma State

Point spread: Oklahoma State -5

Point total: 51.5

Point spread: UCLA -3.5

Point total: 56.6

No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU

Point spread: LSU -4

Point total: 52.5

Louisiana Tech vs. No. 23 NC State

Point spread: NC State -

Point total:

Louisville at No. 24 Wake Forest

Point spread: Wake -7

Point total: 62.5

Boston College vs. No. 25 Clemson

Point spread: Clemson -14.5

Point total: 46.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.