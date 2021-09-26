 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens WR has drop-filled first half vs. Lions in Week 3

Lamar Jackson would have a much better fantasy day if Marquise Browns could have hauled in three passes that ended up dropped.

By Chet Gresham
Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions in the game at Ford Field on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

It’s been a tough first half for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. As we head into halftime, Brown has three drops, with two deep targets on their last possession that should have been touchdowns.

Brown has put up good numbers this season and as seen on these drops, has gotten himself wide open more than once in this game. Concentration appears to be the trouble, as he’s looked to move before he secured the ball. He has three receptions for 53 yards at half on six targets, as the Ravens lead 10-0.

