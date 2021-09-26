Ravens WR has drop-filled first half vs. Lions in Week 3

It’s been a tough first half for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown. As we head into halftime, Brown has three drops, with two deep targets on their last possession that should have been touchdowns.

Brown has put up good numbers this season and as seen on these drops, has gotten himself wide open more than once in this game. Concentration appears to be the trouble, as he’s looked to move before he secured the ball. He has three receptions for 53 yards at half on six targets, as the Ravens lead 10-0.