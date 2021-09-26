Penn State rises, Clemson falls ahead of Week 5 in AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25. The Top 3 remains unchanged with Alabama, Georgia and Oregon holding onto their respective spots. Penn State earned the number four spot with a 38-17 win over Villanova, but more due to uninspiring performance below.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are riding their upset win over then-ranked number nine Texas A&M all the way up to the No. 8 spot, while the Aggies dropped to 15th. Notre Dame is back in familiar territory in the Top 10 as the undefeated start of their season has them in ninth heading into Week 5. The Cincinnati Bearcats were off this week and moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7. The Iowa Hawkeyes remained at No. 5, and the Sooners struggles against the West Virginia Mountaineers dropped them to No. 6.

The Michigan Wolverines are undefeated and are ranked 14th. They beat Rutgers 20-13 and this was a good enough win to move them up five spots from their ranking last week. The Michigan State Spartans moved up three spots from 20 to 17 from their win against Nebraska and are 4-0 for the first time since 2015. Fresno State cracked the top-20, coming in at No. 18 with a 4-1 record after a win against UNLV.

Following the explosive Clemson-N.C. State overtime game, Clemson dropped to No. 25, while the Wolfpack entered at No. 23. The ACC rounds out the final three spots of the AP poll as 4-0 Wake Forest makes their first appearance of the season in the poll at No. 24.

There are now four SEC teams in the Top 10, followed by two teams from the Big Ten, and one team each from the Big 12, American Athletic Conference, and Notre Dame.

Here is the complete AP Poll for Week 5 of 2021 College Football: