Chris Carson returns to field in Week 3 vs. Vikings

UPDATE: Chris Carson has returned to the game. We’ll keep an eye on his usage moving forward.

Chris Carson came out of the game on the Seattle Seahawks last drive of the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. He hobbled off and had a trainer checking out his leg on the sideline. We’ll see if he can return on this next drive.

Carson has had a strong Week 3, rushing 11 times for 79 yards and a touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Alex Collins is the only other running back to have a rushing attempt with two for eight yards, while Travis Homer has three receptions for 48 yards.