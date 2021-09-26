 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chris Carson returns to field in Week 3 vs. Vikings

Seahawks RB suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

UPDATE: Chris Carson has returned to the game. We’ll keep an eye on his usage moving forward.

Chris Carson came out of the game on the Seattle Seahawks last drive of the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings. He hobbled off and had a trainer checking out his leg on the sideline. We’ll see if he can return on this next drive.

Carson has had a strong Week 3, rushing 11 times for 79 yards and a touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Alex Collins is the only other running back to have a rushing attempt with two for eight yards, while Travis Homer has three receptions for 48 yards.

