Jets WR Elijah Moore suffers head injury in Week 3 vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore suffered a head injury injury in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore during pre game warm ups Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
The New York Jets are down big to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season and may be down a receiver as well. Rookie Elijah Moore got hit big on an end around and is being evaluated for a head injury, putting his return to the game in question.

The obvious discussion for New York here is regarding a concussion, which would put Moore in the league’s concussion protocol and jeopardize his status for next week’s game as well. The Ole Miss product had three catches for 22 yards before exiting due to the injury.

The Jets have been struggling this season with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and can’t afford big personnel losses in this young season. Moore was the team’s rising star in the offseason prior to suffering some injuries in the preseason. He hopes to be a big factor for the team going forward, but hasn’t done much through three weeks.

