Rob Gronkowski returns late in third quarter after Week 3 injury vs. Rams

Update: Gronkowski is back in the game with 3 minutes left in the third quarter following a Rams field goal to take the lead up 31-14. Upon returning, Gronk saw back-to-back targets in the red zone, though the team settled for a 26-yard field goal heading into the 4th quarter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski suffered what appeared to be a rib injury. He went to the medical tent and then into the locker room. Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard will be the backups while he is out.

According to Erin Andrews on the FOX broadcast, Gronkowski is getting X-rays. It is unclear where on his body the tests are being done but Andrews did not that Gronkowski does not wear a rib protector. The hit on the tight end could have impacted him in that area.

The Buccaneers went on to score on the drive Gronkowski got hurt on, using Brate on a screen pass to set up a quarterback sneak for Tom Brady. The Rams lead the Bucs 21-14 in the third quarter as of this news.