 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers RB Najee Harris gets 19 targets in loss against Bengals

The running back is turning into an all-around star for fantasy managers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is turning into a fantasy machine as an all-around star. The Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 in Week 3 but Harris is showing why Pittsburgh invested a first-round pick in him.

Harris caught 14 of his 19 targets for 102 yards, adding to his 14 carries for 40 yards. Diontae Johnson’s absence certainly helps his cause going forward and it appears JuJu Smith-Schuster could also miss time with a rib injury. The running back should continue to get touches in both the running and receiving game.

Harris becomes a massive fantasy asset going forward, especially in keeper and dynasty formats. He is guaranteed to get volume, something very few running backs can say given the popular committee approach taking place across the league. The Steelers are going to continue to throw the ball a lot despite Ben Roethlisberger’s struggles, so it’s good for fantasy managers to see Harris get touches in the passing game.

More From DraftKings Nation