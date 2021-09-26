Steelers RB Najee Harris gets 19 targets in loss against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is turning into a fantasy machine as an all-around star. The Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 in Week 3 but Harris is showing why Pittsburgh invested a first-round pick in him.

Najee Harris had 19 targets today. That's the second-highest target total from a running back since targets started getting recorded in 1992. (Kamara had 20 in 2018.) — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 26, 2021

Harris caught 14 of his 19 targets for 102 yards, adding to his 14 carries for 40 yards. Diontae Johnson’s absence certainly helps his cause going forward and it appears JuJu Smith-Schuster could also miss time with a rib injury. The running back should continue to get touches in both the running and receiving game.

Harris becomes a massive fantasy asset going forward, especially in keeper and dynasty formats. He is guaranteed to get volume, something very few running backs can say given the popular committee approach taking place across the league. The Steelers are going to continue to throw the ball a lot despite Ben Roethlisberger’s struggles, so it’s good for fantasy managers to see Harris get touches in the passing game.