 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope dismissed from team

The Buckeyes lose a key piece of their defense.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 11 CFP National Championship - Alabama v Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker K’Vaughan Pope looks on as Alabama Crimson Tide platers celebrate after the CFP National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 11, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.
Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key member of their defense for the rest of the season as the team dismissed LB K’Vaughan Pope. Here’s the statement from head coach Ryan Day on the move.

Pope had a big blowup on the sidelines during Ohio State’s massive victory over Akron in Week 4. He attempted to come in the game but was waived off the field by a teammate. Pope then tossed his gloves in the stands and starting taking his jersey off. Ohio State staff members had to escort the linebacker to the locker room. Here’s what Pope had to say on the incident.

The Buckeyes suffered an early loss to Oregon in Columbus but are still expected to be contenders for the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff. Given the strength of the conference, the Buckeyes could have the resume to overcome the loss to the Ducks. Ohio State is currently third to win the national title at +1200 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, behind No. 2 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama.

More From DraftKings Nation