Ohio State LB K’Vaughan Pope dismissed from team

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without a key member of their defense for the rest of the season as the team dismissed LB K’Vaughan Pope. Here’s the statement from head coach Ryan Day on the move.

Pope had a big blowup on the sidelines during Ohio State’s massive victory over Akron in Week 4. He attempted to come in the game but was waived off the field by a teammate. Pope then tossed his gloves in the stands and starting taking his jersey off. Ohio State staff members had to escort the linebacker to the locker room. Here’s what Pope had to say on the incident.

Last night I let my emotions get the best of me. For that I want to apologize to my teammates, coaches and Buckeye Nation. I made a mistake and know that I need to be better and do better. I’m going to take this time to reflect and work on my mental well-being. — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

The Buckeyes suffered an early loss to Oregon in Columbus but are still expected to be contenders for the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff. Given the strength of the conference, the Buckeyes could have the resume to overcome the loss to the Ducks.