Georgia Southern fires head coach Chad Lunsford

The Georgia Southern Eagles have fired head coach Chad Lunsford after a 28-20 loss to Louisiana on Saturday.

Sources confirming to @WJCLNews that @GSAthletics_FB head coach Chad Lunsford and the school are parting ways. pic.twitter.com/8ny10D9nWN — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) September 26, 2021

Lunsford was 28-21 (17-14 in Sun Belt) across five seasons in Statesboro, including three bowl appearances and two wins. He is third head coach let go so far in 2021, with Clay Helton at USC and Randy Edsall at UConn ahead of him.

The triple option offense has been a tradition since Paul Johnson’s tenure at GSU, and is a core part of the culture at Georgia Southern, one of the more interesting jobs in all of college football. Lunsford joined the Georgia Southern staff as wide receivers coach in 2013, and was named interim halfway through the 2017 season.

The Eagles added a new athletic director Jared Benko from Mississippi State in March of 2020, and he’ll make the decision as to the replacement. With the Sun Belt now having teams such as Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Louisiana that regularly appear in the Top 25 rankings, it’s a tougher job than ever.

But it’s also in an area of the country with access to plenty of high school talent, though in a part of the state that’s a bit remote as well. We’ll add the official announcement when it’s added, as well as any information on who is the interim head coach.

GSU was a 14.5-point underdog against Louisiana, and did cover the spread yesterday for the first time in 2021.