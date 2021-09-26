 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WNBA Playoffs semifinal matchups set after second round upsets

The final four is here, and here’s the who will be playing when on the way to the WNBA Finals.

By Collin Sherwin
Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury interviews after the game against the Seattle Storm during the 2021 WNBA Playoffs on September 26, 2021 at the Angel of the Winds Arena, in Everett, Washington. Photo by Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

The semifinals are set for the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, with the Phoenix Mercury knocking off the defending champion Seattle Storm 85-80 on Sunday in the Emerald City, and the Chicago Sky notching a 89-76 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Both road teams won the second round single-elimination games, and they’ll both stay on the road to open the five-game semifinals as the lower-seeded team.

The WNBA Finals will begin on Tuesday, September 28th, with both Game 1’s broadcast on ESPN2.

No. 6 Chicago Sky vs. No. 1 Connecticut Sun

Game 1: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Tuesday, September 28th 8:00 p.m.
Game 2: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Thursday, September 30th 8:00 p.m.
Game 3: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky: Sunday, October 3rd TBA
Game 4: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky: Wednesday, October 6th TBA*
Game 5: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Friday, October 8th TBA*

No. 3 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

Game 1: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Tuesday, September 28th 10:00 p.m.
Game 2: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Thursday, September 30th 10:00 p.m.
Game 3: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Sunday, October 3rd TBA
Game 4: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Wednesday, October 6th TBA*
Game 5: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Friday, October 8th TBA*

* if necessary

