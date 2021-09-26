WNBA Playoffs semifinal matchups set after second round upsets

The semifinals are set for the 2021 WNBA Playoffs, with the Phoenix Mercury knocking off the defending champion Seattle Storm 85-80 on Sunday in the Emerald City, and the Chicago Sky notching a 89-76 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Both road teams won the second round single-elimination games, and they’ll both stay on the road to open the five-game semifinals as the lower-seeded team.

The WNBA Finals will begin on Tuesday, September 28th, with both Game 1’s broadcast on ESPN2.

No. 6 Chicago Sky vs. No. 1 Connecticut Sun

Game 1: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Tuesday, September 28th 8:00 p.m.

Game 2: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Thursday, September 30th 8:00 p.m.

Game 3: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky: Sunday, October 3rd TBA

Game 4: Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky: Wednesday, October 6th TBA*

Game 5: Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: Friday, October 8th TBA*

No. 3 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

Game 1: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Tuesday, September 28th 10:00 p.m.

Game 2: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Thursday, September 30th 10:00 p.m.

Game 3: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Sunday, October 3rd TBA

Game 4: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: Wednesday, October 6th TBA*

Game 5: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Friday, October 8th TBA*

* if necessary