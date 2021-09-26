Will Fuller walks off on his own power after going down on deep shot to the end zone

In his first game active with the Miami Dolphins, WR Will Fuller went down with a calf injury late in overtime as Jacoby Brisset targeted him deep on a pass in the end zone. He was down for a bit with trainers as they seemed to be tending to a left calf injury.
The former first-round pick by the Texans signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in free agency but didn’t make his debut with the team until Week 3. Fuller was out in Week 1 with a one-game suspension handed down by the NFL on a substance violation before missing Week 2 with an undisclosed personal issue.