Update: Davante Adams has remarkably returned to the game. It sure appeared that he had suffered an injury on that hit, but he’s back out there.

Adams has 10 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams stayed down after a hard helmet to helmet hit. It would appear that Adams is dealing with a possible concussion after getting hit squarely in the head. We’ll keep you updated.