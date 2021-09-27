Breaking down odds for Toronto Raptors heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Toronto Raptors odds heading into the new season.

Toronto Raptors Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 35.5

The Raptors still have a solid veteran group with Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. The latter is going to miss some time early in the season, but this group will be much tougher than many expect. This is a slightly lower win total line, but the East is going to be much better in the middle of the pack this season.

Odds to make playoffs: No -360, Yes +280

It’s odd to see these numbers when coupled with the win total line. The Raptors are still more likely to miss the playoffs despite their experienced core, although they’ll surely be in contention for the play-in tournament. If Siakam comes back quicker than anticipated, the Raptors could rack up some wins early as teams are still trying to integrate new players. Continuity is going to help this team.

List of player futures

Scottie Barnes, Rookie of the Year: +1200

Chris Boucher, Most Improved Player: +1800

Fred VanVleet, Most Improved Player: +3000

Pascal Siakam, MVP: +15000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.