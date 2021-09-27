Breaking down odds for Portland Trail Blazers heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Portland Trail Blazers odds heading into the new season.

Portland Trail Blazers Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +6000

The Blazers have been a consistent playoff fixture during the Damian Lillard era, but have failed to make it past the Western conference finals. It’s likely to be the same story this season, with the franchise potentially looking to rebuild by dealing one of its backcourt stars.

Win total over/under: 44.5

In the last three seasons, Portland has won 57 percent of its games. That translates to 46.75 wins over an 82-game season, which is what the NBA expects to have in 2021-22. Unless Lillard sustains a long-term injury, the over is a strong bet here.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -250, No +200

It’s enticing to think about scenarios where Portland struggles with “No” sitting at +200, but Lillard and CJ McCollum are better than any of the fringe playoff contenders in the conference. Back Portland to make the playoffs again in 2021-22.

Division/Conference odds: +750 to win Northwest, +3000 to win West

The Trail Blazers are unlikely to make a deep playoff run and are behind the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets to win the division. With a new head coach and some uncertainty surrounding the star guards, it’s reasonable to see why Portland is third in the division at the moment.

List of player futures

Damian Lillard, MVP: +1400

CJ McCollum, Most Improved Player: +6000

Damian Lillard, Three-Pointers Leader: +380

Jusuf Nurkic, Rebounding Leader: +6500

