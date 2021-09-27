Best DFS lineup strategy for Eagles-Cowboys on Monday night

The Week 3 Monday Night Football game is a battle of divisional rivals as the Philadelphia Eagles head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles are 2-1 and are coming off of a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers after trouncing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. The Cowboys lost to the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, but are coming off of a bounceback win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. This matchup features the current favorite (Dallas) and runner-up (Eagles) to win the NFC East per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles' injury report isn’t too extensive as tackle Jordan Mailata and safety Rodney McLeod are the only two listed as out. Both running back Boston Scott and linebacker Davion Taylor are listed as questionable for the game.

The Cowboys are going to be missing defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, tackle Ty Nsekhe and defensive end Dorance Armstrong, as they are all out. Safety Donovan Wilson is doubtful with a groin injury.

Captain’s Chair

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles— $16,500

Hurts has the tenth most fantasy points through the first two weeks of the season. This week, he faces a Cowboys defense that is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. In the Eagles last game, Hurts threw for only 190 yards, but he added 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Cowboys' defensive line is banged up and missing some of its best players. Hurts will hopefully bounce back with his passing, but I think his rushing upside warrants a start for him.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys— $14,700

While quarterback Dak Prescott was an option here, Lamb has been on a tear to start this season. Not counting Brandin Cooks or DJ Moore who played last Thursday, Lamb is the most targeted receiver in the NFL and has been targeted 21 times through two games. He ranked 11th so far for fantasy points by a wide receiver. The matchup against the Eagles appears scary as they are giving up the fewest amount of fantasy points per game to wide receivers, but Lamb’s usage should still pull through. Lamb has had at least seven receptions, 81 yards, or a touchdown in both games this season.

Value Plays

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Dallas Cowboys— $6,600

Wilson isn’t going to be a flashy play here, but he has been filling in for injured wide receiver Michael Gallup. This resulted in only two targets for 20 yards in the Cowboys' previous game, but that was because they went very run-heavy against the Chargers. The Cowboys are likely to involve their receivers more and get Dak Prescott to be the focal point of the game plan again. This would only benefit Wilson. Plus, in a tough matchup against the Eagles secondary, if teammates Lamb and Amari Cooper somehow are locked down, Wilson could waltz into relevancy.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles— $3,300

There isn’t too much value for the Eagles' depth pieces, but Ertz at least has a nice matchup. He is going to be active in this one after being limited with an illness during the week. While you are banking on the secondary tight end for the Eagles here, Ertz has at least consistent usage through the first two weeks. We know that he has the talent and usage, and this week he has a good matchup. The Cowboys are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. This matchup will be a good one for Hurts to exploit if he also is going to get back on track in the passing game.