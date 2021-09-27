Eagles vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles meet in a pivotal NFC East division clash Monday night to conclude Week 3. The Cowboys were able to eke out a 20-17 win over the Chargers on Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal, while the Eagles fell to the 49ers 17-11. Both teams will be looking to grab the early edge in what figures to be a heated division race.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup in Week 3 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 3 odds

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Eagles +155, Cowboys -180

Our picks for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -3.5

The teams are 2-2 in the last four meetings, with the Cowboys winning 37-17 at the end of last season in the most recent contest. Dak Prescott is on fire early in this season and Dallas’ defense turned in a strong effort last week against the Chargers, aided in part by LA’s penalties. The Eagles are coming off a rough game against the 49ers offensively and might struggle again here. Take Dallas at home to make it two wins in a row.

Over/under 52 points: Under

This might go against conventional wisdom given Dallas’ defensive struggles but the team did hold a potent Chargers offense to 17 points. The Eagles are coming off a brutal offensive showing against the 49ers. Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have gone under this line, so back the under here.

Preferred player prop: Dak Prescott over 36.5 pass attempts (-110)

Prescott threw the ball 58 times in Dallas’ opener before coming down to 27 attempts last week. Even as the Cowboys look to get things going on the ground, expect the star quarterback to see his attempts go up this week. The Eagles have a strong run defense, meaning Prescott will likely be forced to lead the Cowboys to a win with his arm.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.