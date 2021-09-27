Opening Week 4 Seahawks vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 slate with Monday Night Football all that remains. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Seahawks and 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks are coming off a tough loss in Minnesota. Seattle jumped out to a 17-7 lead but the Vikings came back to take a halftime lead and dominated in the second half to win 30-17. The 49ers lost a heartbreaker to the Packers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco took a lead on a touchdown drive with 37 seconds remaining, only to see Aaron Rodgers drive down the field and set up a game-winning field goal as time expired.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Seahawks-49ers Week 4 matchup.

Current point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Seahawks +130, 49ers -150

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: 49ers -3, Under 52.5

I’m a 49ers homer, so take my pick with a grain of salt. I’d say stay away from the spread on this one entirely, but if it stays at a field goal or less, lay it with the home team. On the other hand, the under is intriguing. Neither defense is playing great, but these two teams play close ones. The rosters have changed, but these teams have reached this current total twice in the past nine matchups dating back to the 2017 season. They can play some serious grinders.

