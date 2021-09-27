Opening Week 4 Steelers vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 3 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 4. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

After a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, it’s been all downhill for the now 1-2 Steelers. Their losses to the Raiders and Bengals in Pittsburgh had very little to feel optimistic about. Last Sunday they could only muster 10 points against the Bengals at home. Injuries have hastened the Steelers trouble this season, but there’s little doubt that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the player he once was.

On the other side of the ball this week, the Packers are on an opposite trajectory of the Steelers. With a humiliating defeat to the Saints in Week 1, the Packers came back to win their next two games, including a big win in San Francisco on the late game heroics of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. At 2-1, and back in Green Bay this week, they have the advantage over the struggling Steelers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup prior to Week 1. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they now sit the Steelers-Packers Week 4 matchup.

Steelers vs. Packers

Current point spread: Packers -6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Steelers +245, Packers -310

Opening point spread: Packers -6

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Packers -6.5

Much will depend on how healthy the Steelers can get before this matchup. Getting a healthy T.J. Watt back would be huge for their defense, while Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster returning would be big for their offense. Those players don’t make them the favorite by any means, but would make this pick a little tougher.

Aaron Rodgers has played well this season barring Week 1 and there’s no reason to think they can’t put up points on the Steelers. Mike Tomlin is a good motivator, but the team looked like they gave up last week. This could be a bounce back game, but that would be more likely against a lesser opponent. Until the Steelers can show an ability to score more than in the teens, I’m fading them.

