Emmanuel Sanders worth waiver wire add, two-touchdown performance in Week 3

In Week 3, the Buffalo Bills took on the Washington Football Team. Emmanuel Sanders had his best game of the young season catching five passes on six targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills offense remains pass-heavy and Sanders has emerged as a reliable target.

Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Emmanuel Sanders: Week 4 waiver wire

The Bills got out to an early lead in their game against the Football Team as Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Allen connected for a 28-yard touchdown pass only five minutes into the game. Sanders' second score of the day came from five yards out near the end of the third quarter. The Bills had a hefty lead against the Football Team so the game script at the end of the game had them keeping the ball on the ground. The rapport between Sanders and Allen is there and he is definitely a must-add this week.

Sanders is only rostered in 23.2% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.