Kendrick Bourne worth waiver wire add, 96 yards and a touchdown in Week 3

The New England Patriots receiving corps has been handing off deciding who will be the hot hand each particular week. The hot hand in their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints was Kendrick Bourne. Bourne caught six passes on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Bourne is currently rostered in fewer than 1% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne: Week 4 waiver wire

The Saints got out to an early lead and the Patriots were looking shaky. Quarterback Mac Jones was inaccurate and throwing interceptions. Once he settled down, he started targeting Bourne more and the game script allowed for the Patriots to be more pass-heavy. An injury to running back James White opened up Bourne to step into the passing game. Bourne was one of the favorite targets of Jones and if White misses time, the Patriots are down their receiving running back. We know that Jones likes to be pass-heavy, and with the production that Bourne had in Week 3, he may be waltzing into fantasy relevancy.