Christian Kirk, AJ Green worth waiver wire add, combined for 216 yards receiving in Week 3

With star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins active, but banged up with an injury, it was teammates AJ Green and Christian Kirk that picked up the slack against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Green had five receptions on six targets for 112 yards. Kirk had seven receptions on eight targets for 104 yards and neither of the duo found the endzone. Green is rostered in only 24.8% of ESPN leagues and Kirk is only rostered in 22.7%.

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receivers Christian Kirk and AJ Green: Week 4 waiver wire

Yes, each of these receivers got an uptick in usage because Hopkins was dealing with an injury. That doesn’t mean that they are not worthwhile adds to your fantasy rosters. If you have to go with one, the better bet is Christian Kirk who has the better rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Green is coming off his first 100-yard receiving performance since 2018. Kirk has been the more consistent wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals which attributes to him being the higher priority in your waivers. If anything, the Cardinals Week 3 game has shown that if Hopkins is dealing with even a small injury, either of these players can be fantasy relevant and are at least worth a stash on your fantasy football rosters.