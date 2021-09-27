Which Giants wide receiver is worth a waiver wire claim after Week 3 injuries?

Already battling injuries, the New York Giants lost both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton to hamstring injuries during Week 3’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With Evan Engram and Kenny Golladay already battling injuries, who on the Giants roster could be a good waiver addition for fantasy football?

Giants WRs Kadarius Toney, Colin Johnson, CJ Board: Week 4 waiver wire

Well, it’s officially time to unleash the 2021 first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney. Or, at least you would think so. Toney has had a slow start to his rookie season — just four catches for 14 yards on the season. Yet, with all of the injuries to the receiver room, you’d think the time is now for the Giants to turn to their investment for some productivity. As for the others, keep an eye on Collin Johnson and CJ Board as both players are likely available to add in fantasy leagues and should see increased opportunities going forward. Johnson saw seven targets and pulled in five catches for 51 yards in Week 3, while Board caught one pass for 38 yards.