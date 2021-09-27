Red-zone target Pat Freiermuth worth consideration on your waiver wire in Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers end Week 3 with a handful of injuries to their pass-catchers. Diontae Johnson was inactive with a knee injury, while JuJu Smith-Schuster exited Sunday’s loss to the Bengals with a rib injury. Chase Claypool also repeatedly went in and out of the game after taking a ton of hits.

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth: Week 4 waiver wire

What do all of these injuries mean? Well, Big Ben could be in need of a go-to guy. For Week 3, that guy was Najee Harris who caught 14 passes — mostly check-downs and dump-offs. Freiermuth caught three of five footballs that came his way, including one in the red zone that resulted in a touchdown. It seems as though the Steelers' only passing offense, for the time being, could be short and intermediate routes through the middle of the field. And as the injuries pile up, it could more quickly force Freiermuth into the larger role that he was inevitably going to get as the season progressed. Eric Ebron also isn’t doing much to pose a threat to the rookie tight end’s involvement, so go ahead and snag Freiermuth from waivers if he’s available.